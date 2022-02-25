The Sounders FC begin their 2022 MLS campaign on Sunday against Nashville. Here are three keys for Seattle’s revamped team this season.

Master the roster

It’s stated ad nauseam that teams will have to handle call-ups, injuries and schedule congestion. So why not try to master the roster to counter the inevitable?

Seattle has the type of depth where a little math might result in enough wins to nab the MLS Supporters’ Shield. Figure out the right eight veterans to mix with three youth players or nine with two and first-choice players like Nico Lodeiro and Jordan Morris, who are returning from knee injuries, could play just enough to be ready to go all-out for the postseason.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer got the formula right for the CONCACAF Champions League series win against F.C. Motagua. Joao Paulo, an MVP finalist last season, was unavailable to start due to fitness and delays obtaining his green card. Teenage midfielder Obed Vargas slotted in for both matches and was effective.

Others will have to do the same and Schmetzer will have to figure out who if Seattle is going achieve the goal of winning as many trophies as possible.

Throwback season

Morris appears to be back to his 2020 form — when he was named to the league’s Best XI team. Seattle needs that along with Raul Ruidiaz aiming to win the MLS Golden Boot award. Lodeiro and free agent signee Albert Rusnak have the skill to get them the ball in positions to score. It just all needs to come together. But possibly with a little patience.

The Sounders had a hot start and flat finish, getting bounced in the opening round of the postseason last year. The team amassed 60 points to place third overall in the league despite injuries, yet a slow burn might have helped them defend their 2020 Western Conference title.

Brazilian midfielder Leo Chu also needs to find his way into the scoring mix. Schmetzer is returning to a formation that fits wingers like Chu and Morris and Ruidiaz. They’ll know quickly if it’s working.

Stay defensive

Justifiable applause for the way the Sounders improved their offensive attack has silenced how vulnerable the team might be defensively as the season progresses. Veteran center back Shane O’Neill had one of his better MLS seasons for the Sounders last year, but the club didn’t retain him. O’Neill signed with Toronto FC, leaving the Sounders with superior defenders in Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Xavier Arreaga, second-year center back AB Cissoko and the unproven Jackson Ragen, who played for former USL Championship side Tacoma Defiance last season. Out wide are fullbacks Nouhou, Alex Roldan and possibly Jimmy Medranda.

Not much reliable depth for a congested schedule where Yeimar (Colombia), Nouhou (Cameroon) and Arreaga (Ecuador) could be called up for World Cup qualifying matches. Nouhou is also fresh off a stellar showing in the Africa Cup of Nations where he helped shutdown Egyptian forward Mo Salah, who’s regarded as the best player in the world, in a semifinal loss. Cameroon placed third and Nouhou could be a lucrative summer loan to a European team. That would really strain the Sounders backline.

Continuity and Yeimar, a 2021 Best XI pick and finalist for Defender of the Year, are Seattle’s biggest assets. The youth must gain some veteran savvy if the Sounders are going to build on being third in the league in fewest goals conceded (33) and goal differential (plus-20) last year. The stretch where the Sounders didn’t allow a goal through the run of play for a modern-day MLS record 949 minutes is also good to repeat.