Here are three keys for Seattle in Game 1 against Dallas

Get the win

The Sounders enter the postseason on a nine-match unbeaten streak, but five of those matches were draws. The team also had a pair of 1-1 draws against Dallas this season, one during the streak.

Seattle needs to get the outright win Monday in regulation. If they play to another draw, the match will be decided by penalty kicks, which isn’t an ideal way to determine your postseason fate.

The Sounders have started to generate offense to close the season — scoring two goals apiece in five of the past nine matches. They’ll need to continue that trend in order to get past Dallas.

Historically, Dallas is a good opening-round opponent in the playoffs. Seattle’s MLS Cup wins in 2016 and 2019 included playoff victories against Dallas and the Sounders lead the all-time postseason series 4-2-2.

Morris up top

Sounders veteran Nico Lodeiro is willing to play any role. Although he’d rather start, Seattle’s best lineup is when he’s a sub. Same goes for striker Raul Ruidiaz, who’s still regaining form after back and hamstring injuries.

The attack looks most dangerous with forward Jordan Morris up top, Leo Chu and Cristian Roldan on the wings and midfielder Albert Rusnak a line behind them. The formation helped the Sounders defeat Western Conference-leading St. Louis City SC 2-0 to close out the regular season slate. Rusnak scored the opening goal, his fifth this year.

Advertising

Morris leads the team with 11 goals while Chu has eight assists, the bulk of which were to Morris. Lodeiro has a team-leading 10 assists, but the Sounders were 1-0-4 with him as a starter to close the season.

Stay defensive

The Sounders capped the regular season tied with Nashville for fewest goals allowed at 32. The team also had an MLS-leading 14 clean sheets.

Dallas isn’t porous. They only conceded 37 goals this season and have an offensive threat in forward Jesus Ferreira, who leads the team with 12 goals. But the U.S. international hasn’t netted a goal since a brace in a 3-1 win against Real Salt Lake in September.

Seattle can’t allow Dallas to gain any confidence with a successful Game 1. The Sounders need to remain stingy defensively to give their offense a change to heat up.