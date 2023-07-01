Finally, Albert Rusnak doesn’t have to talk about whether he misses scoring.

In a wild five-minute stretch when Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made a slight formation adjustment, Rusnak was the beneficiary of a smooth give-and-go between Leo Chu and Nico Lodeiro, Chu popping out behind his defender to feed Rusnak for a goal in the 67th minute.

The left-footed strike was Rusnak’s first goal since April 2022. More important, it gave Seattle its first win in more than a month, defeating Houston 1-0 on Saturday night.

“I didn’t see the ball until the last second,” Rusnak said. “I don’t know if Leo was aiming for me or somebody else, but in the end it was a great ball. It was just right there in front of me to hit it. Most of the work was done by Leo and Nico.”

Seattle (9-7-5) is tied with Los Angeles FC for the second spot in points in the Western Conference table with 32. LAFC lost to Dallas on Saturday. Saint Louis leads with 35.

The Dynamo went down a man in the 62nd minute after defender Micael dos Santos was shown two yellow cards for clear fouls within 49 seconds of each other. As he and Houston coach Ben Olsen were arguing their case, Schmetzer instructed his formation change to his team. He swapped Rusnak from center midfielder to the right wing and moved Lodeiro to the middle, where he’s starred for most of his career in Seattle.

Advertising

Rusnak and Lodeiro play maestro well — it’s Rusnak’s natural position, scoring 11 goals with 11 assists in his final season with Real Salt Lake before signing with the Sounders last year — but Saturday is the first time they were part of a scoring sequence together.

“He’s always sacrificed since he’s been with the club,” Schmetzer said of Rusnak. “He likes playing a line up higher and we did toy with it in certain moments in the second half with Albert and Nico changing position. That’s something we’ll continue to try and fine-tune, see if there’s anything there.”

Houston (8-9-3) remains winless in Seattle since 2009 and is 1-8-2 on the road this season.

Few teams in any sport could execute what the Sounders have done in remaining defensively resolute while frustrations mounted offensively for a month. Schmetzer and his staff even admitted to thinking about changing the opening formation. An in-game adjustment was enough.

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei had two saves in collecting his MLS-leading 11th shutout of the season. The club record is 12.

Houston midfielder Artur hit the post in the 50th minute. The left-footed attempt was a wonder in how it didn’t hook into goal from 25 yards. Frei wasn’t in range to even attempt to make a save.

Advertising

It was feeling repetitive as the Sounders started the match strong. Raul Ruidiaz sent a warning shot at goal from 20 yards in the fourth minute. Chu was creative on the left wing in pressing Houston and helped Rusnak get a swipe at goal in the 9th minute. And Lodeiro had a nice delivery on a free kick in the 13th minute that Nouhou headed in the box.

To open the second half, Lodeiro had another open look 10 yards from goal in the 47th minute.

Still, nothing found the back of the net. Which, upon second check, is the point of the runs. Then, thankfully, Rusnak found the back of the net.

“It was weighing on the whole team,” Rusnak said of the drought. “You could see it by the celebration of the goal. A big relief from the whole team to finally score. But to score so close to the end with a man up, we felt this could be the three points that we much needed.”

Schmetzer also made a rotation change that helped get the goal. He subbed on veteran Kelyn Rowe for Cody Baker at right fullback in the 58th minute, stating the teenager was getting a little “reckless.”

But after the Rusnak’s goal, Rowe was subbed off for Reed Baker-Whiting due to an apparent quad injury. Rowe was able to walk off the field and will undergo an MRI.

Advertising

Sounders reserve AB Cissoko made his first start of the season. He replaced center back Jackson Ragen, who served a one-game suspension due to yellow-card accumulation.

Seattle travels to play Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps this weekend.

NOTE: Schmetzer wore a black armband to honor Emerald City Supporters member Jacob Koenig, who died of cancer, according to Schmetzer’s opening statement to media.

“He was on the tifo crew, tough kid,” said Schmetzer of Koenig, a longtime Sounders fan who relocated from San Diego in 2019, according to a post on the ECS site. “Unfortunately, he passed away from cancer, so this was in honor to him and to all of the people down there at that end of the stadium. I thought the energy was great. I loved the ‘For Jacob’ [signs] and all of that stuff. The tifo crew always does a good job. Our club is very good at that, so a little bit of tribute there for Jacob and his family.”

BOX SCORE