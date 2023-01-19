TUKWILA — They called it “grounding.”

After training and matches in Qatar for the FIFA men’s World Cup last year, the U.S. men’s national team would pull off their shoes and socks and take a stroll on the grass. It became a tradition started by defender DeAndre Yedlin, an O’Dea High School alum who was the only USMNT member to feature in America’s last appearance on the global stage in 2014.

“We’d get a little more acclimated to Mother Earth and Qatar,” said USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan, who paired with forward Jordan Morris to represent the Sounders on the USMNT roster. “It was a whole spiritual thing. Our team is really close-knit; doing something together is always special.”

A month after the USMNT’s exit from the World Cup in the Round of 16, Roldan and Morris took root together. The Sounders announced Thursday the players each signed five-year contract extensions, meaning each could possibly retire from MLS having only played for one club domestically.

Morris was loaned to Welsh side Swansea City AFC in 2021. But his and Roldan’s loyalty has always been to the Sounders, their contracts providing a path for the duo to join Sue Bird, Edgar Martinez, Steve Largent, Félix Hernández and Walter Jones as elite athletes whose names are synonymous with Seattle.

Roldan, a Californian who starred for the University of Washington, was the Sounders’ first pick (16th overall) in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. Morris, a Mercer Island High alum, joined the Sounders as an academy player in 2013 and initially signed with the first team in 2016 after starring for Stanford.

Dubbed “Jorstian Mordan” by Sounders fan Beth Mantle because of the players’ tight bond — which grew from admiration as college rivals — Morris and Roldan have helped lead the club to a CONCACAF Champions League title, two MLS Cup wins, and four Western Conference trophies.

“I’m really excited for what the future holds,” said Morris, who also signed a five-year deal with Seattle alongside Roldan in 2018. “It’s really exciting to go through this process with such a great friend and a great player.

“It means everything. This is the club I grew up supporting and knew I always wanted to play for this club. To know that I’m going to spend pretty much all of my career here means a ton. We’ve accomplished so much as a group, individually, I’m very proud with everything I’ve been able to accomplish on the field and just have even more desire to keep going and keep accomplishing things as a group.”

“Push them to their absolute limit”

To mark the momentous contracts Thursday morning, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer called Roldan and Morris into his office at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. The entire technical staff was already waiting for the presentation — an outline of expectations Schmetzer expects of the veterans.

“It was about pushing them to do more,” Schmetzer said. “About Jordan staying on the left (in the lineup formation) and he’s really bought into some of the new tactical ideas. Cristian in a leadership role.

“They’re fully on board and they’re not going to get complacent because now they signed a big contract. That’s not in the cards. We want to push them to their absolute limit and they’re happy to do that.”

After the meeting, the players filed out with their teammates onto the field for a 90-minute scrimmage against each other with referees. While the Sounders have stacked trophies during Morris and Roldan’s tenure, last year wasn’t successful in terms of MLS competition. The league’s most successful team failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since it joined MLS in 2009.

Morris, who was named to the Best XI roster in 2020, hasn’t scored a goal since August. Roldan had to undergo surgery for a sports hernia in August and missed a month of play, unable to will the team to a playoff berth upon return.

Instead, the teammates are clinging to the magical day in May 2022 when the Sounders made history as the first MLS team to win the CCL title before 68,741 at Lumen Field. Seattle defeated Liga MX side Pumas UNAM 5-2 in aggregate scoring in the final series.

Roldan led the tournament with eight assists. Morris had three goals and one assist during the Sounders run to the title.

“I know Cristian and I are both hungry,” Morris said after the scrimmage. “We’re going to push this team and ourselves every day to be a successful team in this league. … It’s preseason and we’re just coming back but the team looks good. We’re working on a few new things and guys are buying in and doing a really good job. We’re excited to get the competitive games going.”

“A beautiful year”

It’s fitting the new year was brought in with Roldan propped up on Morris’ shoulders. Roldan, 27, married his wife Ciana Nicole on New Year’s Eve. Morris, 28, and new bride Eliza were there to celebrate. Roldan’s youngest brother, Sounders defender Alex, and older brother Cesar Jr. were his Best Men.

Morris, with Roldan on his shoulders, was captured spinning his teammate around on the dance floor during the reception. USMNT players Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long also attended the ceremony.

“Last year was a beautiful year for me. A tough year as well,” Roldan said. “My wife did a really good job of organizing everything and causing no stress to my life. When it comes to being at a World Cup and her taking care of everything, she’s my rock. I’m really happy everything turned out great and we had a great celebration.”

With the festivities and contracts completed, Morris and Roldan are focused on the FIFA men’s Club World Cup. The Sounders depart Saturday for Spain where they’ll play scrimmages against Swedish side Hammarby Fotboll and German club Hamburger SV.

Seattle opens the Club World Cup on Feb. 4 against the winner of the Auckland City (New Zealand) and Al Ahly SC (Egypt) match. The seven-team tournament begins Feb. 1 and the championship is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco.

“From the very beginning of training out here, the guys embraced me even though I was nobody; that’s humbling” Roldan said of first joining the Sounders as a practice player during UW’s offseason. “I didn’t sign this deal to be happy and ride out my career here. I stayed here to win and that’s my mindset going forward.”

NOTE: The Sounders signed midfielder Danny Leyva to a four-year contract with an option for the 2027 season. Leyva, 19, was originally signed as a Homegrown Player in 2019. He’s made 55 appearances for the club and recorded his first two assists as a pro last season.