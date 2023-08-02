TUKWILA — There’s been a shake-up within the Sounders in order to return the team to success, but it doesn’t involve new players or coaching staff.

Wednesday marked the end of MLS’s secondary transfer window and Craig Waibel, who’s in his first year as Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer, didn’t make any roster moves. Team majority owner Adrian Hanauer attended training Wednesday where he and coach Brian Schmetzer were spotted having a long conversation, both smiling often as they watched the session.

“Adrian and I have good communication, he will actually let me know if I’m on the hot seat,” Schmetzer responded when asked if he was feeling any heat besides the weather after Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Mexican side C.F. Monterrey.

The Sounders needed to win the match by a three-goal margin in order to advance in the Leagues Cup tournament, which features all the teams from MLS and Liga MX. The Sounders were winless in their two group stage matches.

The early Leagues Cup exit follows dropping out early in the FIFA men’s Club World Cup, U.S. Open Cup and missing the MLS playoffs last year in addition to having troubles scoring multiple goals since April.

The Sounders are a tepid 21-26-10 through all competitions since winning the CONCACAF Champions League trophy in May 2022. The achievement reached by the bulk of the players and staff remaining has the Sounders insisting the same group can turn the recent struggles around.

“Social media can be dangerous,” Schmetzer said. “It allows people to [speak] freely without any recourse, any real conversation. … This is a good team. We started off the year well. There’s various team, personnel, financial, everything why we didn’t make changes. Sure, if it doesn’t work, then people can say what they want. If it does work, I hope they jump back on.”

Changes that were made involved the team’s captain and a tweak in how film from the Monterrey loss is viewed. The latter will happen Thursday, a day later than usual, and the team will be split by positions for the breakdown instead of reviewing together.

Schmetzer said he and midfielder Nico Lodeiro had a conversation that resulted in the Uruguayan not being the club captain anymore. Lodeiro was originally signed in 2016, taking the team from last in the league to an MLS Cup title win that year.

Lodeiro has worn the captain’s armband consistently the past five years. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei has the honor but because he missed Sunday’s match with a finger injury, midfielder Joao Paulo wore the armband.

“It was a good change just to give the group a new perspective, someone else we can speak to,” Sounders defender Alex Roldan said. “Not to say Nico was doing a bad job. The timing of it, Nico wanted that to happen, it was good news and we’re all looking at it with positive light. We’re supporting Stef as a new captain and still respecting Nico as what he was as our captain.”

The Sounders (10-8-6) return to MLS play Aug. 20 against Atlanta United at Lumen Field. Schmetzer is running the team through strenuous sessions and individualized training this week then giving the players a four-day break.

Roldan ruled out

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan won’t be available for the Atlanta match because of his concussion. It’s his second of the season and Schmetzer said Cristian is still experiencing symptoms. He suffered the injury in the opening minute of the loss against Real Salt Lake on July 22 and was subbed off at halftime.

Roldan, 28, missed about two months of the season after a concussion suffered in April.

“Knowing how the first one went, the staff is taking it very slowly with him,” said Alex, who is Cristian’s younger brother. “We want to make sure he’s in the right place that way he doesn’t get back to the same position he was in already. He’s in good spirits and is progressing better than he was last time but we think it’s better to go slowly.”

Full complex

Starfire is used to having its 54-acre complex in Tukwila buzzing with teams on its soccer fields. This week is rare in Ballard FC moving training from Interbay and joining OL Reign, Tacoma Defiance and the Sounders in holding midmorning practices at Starfire.

Ballard, a fourth-division men’s soccer team, advanced to the USL League Two national final. BFC will face off against Virginia’s Lionsbridge FC for the championship Saturday at Starfire Stadium.

“In the short amount of time that they’ve been in that league they’ve had some good success,” Alex said of Ballard being in its second season. The Bridges reached the USL2 Western Conference final last year. “It’s always great when we have Seattle sports teams doing well.”