There aren’t enough superlatives to describe Raul Ruidiaz’s goal that helped the Sounders FC collect a 1-0 win against Austin FC on Thursday. The striker being named MLS Player of the Week puts the score in perspective.

Ruidiaz, who was named to the league’s Best XI last season, was bestowed the Week 14 honor on Friday. The Peruvian’s goal also put him in the lead for the league’s Golden Boot race with 11 total scores this season. Ruidiaz, who’ll turn 31 on Sunday, has 53 goals across 78 MLS appearances since being singed as a Designated Player in 2018.

omg Raul pic.twitter.com/yOa452J800 — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 23, 2021

The league also announced Ruidiaz and midfielder Josh Atencio, who’s 19, were named to the Team of the Week. Seattle’s Brian Schmetzer was named the Coach of the Week.

While Ruidiaz recognized his goal as impressive in postgame interviews Thursday, he dedicated the win via an Instagram post to the five teenagers who started the match for Seattle. It was the second-youngest lineup in MLS history, Ruidiaz not entering the game until the 54th minute. He scored the game-winner in the 67th minute – catching Austin keeper Brad Stuver off his line and unable to leap high enough to block the rainbow shot from 40-yards out of goal.

The league-leading Sounders (9-1-5) conclude a three-match week Sunday when they host Sporting Kansas City (8-3-3) at Lumen Field.