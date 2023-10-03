The Seattle Sounders will try to clinch a playoff berth when they host the LA Galaxy on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Sounders can clinch a playoff spot with a win, or with a tie if Minnesota United also falls at LAFC.

Raúl Ruidíaz, still hospitalized with an unknown back injury, will miss Wednesday’s game but Albert Rusnak and Jordan Morris will be back. Morris leads the Sounders with 10 goals.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Wednesday and fans wishing to take part in the Emerald City Supporters’ official March to Match are encouraged to join from Occidental Square Park, where the march departs at 6:30 p.m.

Noted sportswriter Caple dies at 61

Jim Caple, a UW graduate and former senior baseball writer and columnist for ESPN, died Sunday, according to his wife, Vicki. Caple, 61, had ALS and dementia, according to posts by his family on social media.

Caple graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview and became editor of The Daily at UW.

He worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Journal-American in Bellevue and the St. Paul Pioneer Press before going to ESPN, where he worked for 17 years. His career ended at The Athletic.

Caple was a popular figure, and wrote for ESPN.com’s Page 2. He wrote a book about the New York Yankees, “The Devil Wears Pinstripes” and teamed with fellow sportswriter Steve Buckley on “Best Boston Sports Arguments.”

Men’s basketball

• In a rematch of last season’s West Regional Final, Gonzaga will take on UConn in the Seattle Tip-Off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Women’s golf

• The Seattle U women tied for fifth at 17-over 881 at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational at Tacoma Country & Golf Club. Shayna Lu posted another career-best performance in the final round, finishing with a 4-under 68 to tie for third place overall at 2-under 214.

• UW’s Camille Boyd is tied for fifth (-2, 142) at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, The Huskies are seventh (+20, 596).

Men’s golf

• The third-ranked Washington men shot 7-under 281 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, moving up to third at 1-over 577. Peter Hruby is tied for sixth (-1, 143).

• Washington State finished fifth at 5-under 859 at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational.