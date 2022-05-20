Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been called up to the United States men’s national team for the June FIFA window, which includes two international friendlies and two Nations League matches.

Meanwhile, Sounders veteran striker Raul Ruidiaz was left off the Peru squad for a World Cup qualifying playoff against an Asian team next month in Qatar.

The USMNT is set to play friendlies against Morocco on June 1 in Cincinnati and against Uruguay on June 5 in Kansas City before launching CONCACAF Nations League action against Grenada on June 10 in Austin, Texas, and against El Salvador on June 14 in San Salvador.

Morris, 27, receives another call-up after making six appearances during the USMNT’s successful World Cup qualifying campaign. Morris has started 19 of his 46 career appearances for the Stars and Stripes since his debut in 2014, scoring 10 goals.

Roldan, 26, has started 14 of his 31 career international caps, including five appearances during the World Cup qualifying run.