The World Football Summit on Tuesday announced Garth Lagerwey, Sounders FC general manager and president of soccer, has been named the winner of the Best Executive Award.

Lagerwey edged fellow finalists Ivan Gazidis (CEO of AC Milan in Italy) and Karren Brady (vice chairman of West Ham United in England) for the honor, which is being presented at the WFS Awards on Sept. 28 in Seville, Spain.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the World Football Summit and accept this prestigious award,” Lagerwey said. “I’d like to give credit to everyone at Sounders FC for contributing to the spectacle that was our Concacaf Champions League title in May.”

Under Lagerwey, Sounders FC has amassed a 117-86-54 MLS regular-season record and 17-5-3 postseason record, including two league titles.

“I’d like to acknowledge my fellow finalists Ivan and Karren, two phenomenal sports executives that I consider a privilege to be mentioned alongside of,” Lagerwey said. “I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished in my eight years in Seattle, and none of it would be possible without the excellent people I work alongside with at Sounders FC.”