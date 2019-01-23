LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jimmy Sotos made three free throws with 5.8 seconds left to give Bucknell a 71-68 victory over Loyola of Maryland on Wednesday night.
Loyola tied the game with 35 second remaining to cap a 10-0 run. Andrew Kostecka converted a 3-point play, Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart each hit a 3-pointer, and KaVaughn Scott split a pair of free throws during the stretch. Chuck Champion missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Kimbal Mackenzie scored 16 points to lead Bucknell (12-7, 6-1 Patriot League), which has won seven of its last eight games. Avi Toomer added 14 points and Bruce Moore chipped in 11. Sotos finished with five points and five assists.
Andrew Kostecka had 26 points and seven assists for the Greyounds (7-13, 3-4 Patriot League), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Isaiah Hart had 15 points and Jaylin Andrews added 10.
