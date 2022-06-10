BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kendall Pettis had two RBI singles, Jake Bennett struck out eight in seven innings and Oklahoma held off Virginia Tech 5-4 on Friday in the Blacksburg Super Regional.

The best-of-three series continues on Saturday with Oklahoma (41-21) seeking its 11th College World Series appearance, and first since 2010.

Bennett won his ninth game of the season and Trevin Michael picked up his 10th save. Michael struck out the side in the eighth and made it four straight strikeouts in the ninth before getting some help on the final out when John Spikerman made a diving catch in right.

Brett Squires hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth and later scored from first on Pettis’ single to give Oklahoma 5-0 lead.

Carson Jones and Jack Hurley each hit a two-run homer in back-to-back innings to get Virginia Tech (44-13) within 5-4 in the seventh.

Virginia Tech starter Griffin Green (7-2) hit the first two batters of the second inning and was pulled before Oklahoma scored two runs for a 3-0 lead. Reliever Henry Weycker went a career-long 4 2/3 innings to keep the Hokies in it.

