BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Three days after leaving the field in tears over his role in an opponent’s injury, Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham beat Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After hitting the crossbar in the buildup to Tottenham’s first goal, Son put the result beyond doubt with two goals in the space of four second-half minutes.

Son scored his first in the 57th minute off a pass from Dele Alli to finish an incisive team move and made it 3-0 shortly after off a cross from Danny Rose.

On Sunday, Son got a red card after his challenge left Everton’s André Gomes with a fractured ankle. The decision was later overturned on appeal, so he won’t serve a Premier League ban.

Tottenham’s first goal against Red Star looked closer to pinball than football as Harry Kane hit the post and Son the crossbar before Giovani Lo Celso finally buried the ball in the net.

With Red Star down to 10 men late on, Christian Eriksen made it 4-0.

The win gives Tottenham a strong hold on second place in Group B, with a four-point cushion to Red Star in third. Leader Bayern Munich beat Olympiakos 2-0 in the night’s other game and has advanced to the knockout stage.

