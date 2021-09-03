TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Capsules of the European team for the Solheim Cup, which starts Saturday at Inverness Club:
CELINE BOUTIER
Age: 27.
Country: France.
World ranking: 66.
Victories: 3.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 4-0-0.
Notable: Was undefeated in her lone Solheim Cup appearance at Gleneagles in 2019.
MATILDA CASTREN
Age: 26.
Country: Finland.
World ranking: 47.
Victories: 2.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: Rookie.
Notable: Wasn’t eligible for the Solheim Cup until adding a Ladies European Tour event in Finland to her schedule and winning to become an LET member. First player from Finland to compete in Solheim Cup.
CARLOTA CIGANDA
Age: 31.
Country: Spain.
World ranking: 41.
Victories: 6.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 6-6-4.
Notable: She has never lost a singles match in her four Solheim Cup appearances.
GEORGIA HALL
Age: 25.
Country: England.
World ranking: 29.
Victories: 3.
Majors: Women’s British Open (2018).
Solheim Cup record: 6-3-0.
Notable: Went 3-0 in team matches at Gleneagles in 2019 paired with Celine Boutier.
CHARLEY HULL
Age: 25.
Country: England.
World ranking: 38.
Victories: 3.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 9-3-3.
Notable: Youngest player in Solheim Cup history when she made her debut in 2013 at age 17. Has never lost in foursomes.
NANNA KOERTZ MADSEN
Age: 26.
Country: Denmark.
World ranking: 49.
Victories: 1.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: Rookie.
Notable: Has finished in the top 5 at two majors this year. Had a chance to force a playoff at Women’s British Open until double bogey on last hole.
LEONA MAGUIRE
Age: 26.
Country: Ireland.
World ranking: 45.
Victories: None.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: Rookie.
Notable: Played college golf at Duke. First player from Ireland to compete in the Solheim Cup.
ANNA NORDQVIST
Age: 34.
Country: Sweden.
World ranking: 16.
Victories: 11.
Majors: LPGA Championship (2009), Evian Championship (2017), Women’s British Open (2021).
Solheim Cup record: 12-9-2.
Notable: The most experienced European with six Solheim Cup appearances and coming off her third major title by winning at Carnoustie.
EMILY KRISTINE PEDERSEN
Age: 25.
Country: Denmark.
World ranking: 67.
Victories: 5.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 0-3-0.
Notable: A rough performance in Solheim Cup debut affected her confidence. Bounced back to win four times in 2020 and qualify for the team.
SOPHIA POPOV
Age: 28.
Country: Germany.
World ranking: 30.
Victories: 1.
Majors: Women’s British Open (2020).
Solheim Cup record: Rookie.
Notable: First Solheim Cup experience was in Germany in 2015 when she was part of the German broadcast team.
MEL REID
Age: 33.
Country: England.
World ranking: 53.
Victories: 7.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 4-6-2.
Notable: Failed to qualify for Europe last time and agreed to be a vice captain. She now is the fourth player to be vice captain and then return to play.
MADELENE SAGSTROM
Age: 28.
Country: Sweden.
World ranking: 48.
Victories: 4.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 1-2-0.
Notable: Coming off a runner-up finish in the Women’s British Open.
