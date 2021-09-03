TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A capsule look at the U.S. team for the Solheim Cup that starts Saturday at Inverness Club:
BRITTANY ALTOMARE
Age: 30.
World ranking: 54.
Victories: None.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1.
Notable: She went 13 years between playing in the Junior Ryder Cup and her first Solheim Cup.
AUSTIN ERNST
Age: 29.
World ranking: 27.
Victories: 3.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 2-2-0.
Notable: Made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, didn’t qualify in 2019, and then won each of the next two years to qualify on her own.
ALLY EWING
Age: 28.
World ranking: 22.
Victories: 2.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 1-3-0.
Notable: Won the LPGA Tour’s lone Match Play event at Shadow Creek earlier this year by beating Sophia Popov in the final.
MINA HARIGAE
Age: 31.
World ranking: 62.
Victories: None.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: Rookie.
Notable: Got the attention of Captain Pat Hurst by winning four Cactus Tour events when golf was shut down because of the pandemic.
DANIELLE KANG
Age: 28.
World ranking: 8.
Victories: 5.
Majors: Women’s PGA Championship (2017).
Solheim Cup record: 4-4-0.
Notable: Match play experience includes being a back-to-back winner of U.S. Women’s Amateur.
MEGAN KHANG
Age: 23.
World ranking: 37.
Victories: None.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 0-2-1.
Notable: Had a pair of top-10 finishes in the majors this year at the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women’s Open, where she tied for fourth at Olympic Club.
JESSICA KORDA
Age: 28.
World ranking: 18.
Victories: 6.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 4-2-2.
Notable: Was unbeaten in four matches at Gleneagles in 2019. The two foursomes matches she won with sister Nelly didn’t get beyond the 14th hole.
NELLY KORDA
Age: 23.
World ranking: 1.
Victories: 8.
Majors: Women’s PGA Championship (2021).
Solheim Cup record: 3-0-1.
Notable: The Olympic gold medalist already has had a banner year including winning her first major and first time reaching No. 1 in the world.
JENNIFER KUPCHO
Age: 24.
World ranking: 28.
Victories: None.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: Rookie.
Notable: Former NCAA champion at Wake Forest, best known for winning the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
YEALIMI NOH
Age: 20.
World ranking: 31.
Victories: None.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: Rookie.
Notable: Regarded as one of the most promising young Americans, had such a promising amateur career that she turned down a scholarship to UCLA to turn pro and made it onto the LPGA Tour in her first attempt.
LIZETTE SALAS
Age: 32.
World ranking: 14.
Victories: 1.
Majors: None.
Solheim Cup record: 6-6-2.
Notable: Lost a showdown to Nelly Korda in the Women’s PGA this year. In four previous Solheim Cup appearances, she is 3-0-1 in singles.
LEXI THOMPSON
Age: 26.
World ranking: 12.
Victories: 13.
Majors: ANA Inspiration (2017).
Solheim Cup record: 5-4-6.
Notable: She failed to win a match at Gleneagles in 2019, halving two of them. Has had a tough year with losing a five-shot lead in the U.S. Women’s Open. Still an intimidating presence with her power.
