MACCLESFIELD, England (AP) — Former England defender Sol Campbell’s first job in management lasted eight months.

Campbell left his post as manager of fourth-tier English team Macclesfield on Thursday after three games of the new season. He took over in November, with Macclesfield in last place in League Two, and guided the team to safety.

The former Tottenham and Arsenal center back thanked Macclesfield for providing “a great beginning in the managerial side of the game, as well as a fantastic learning curve which I am truly grateful for.”

Macclesfield said Campbell was leaving “in the most amicable of ways.”

Macclesfield has a win and a loss in the league, and was eliminated from the English League Cup this week.

___

