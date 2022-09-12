MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad striker Sadiq Umar is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury sustained in his third match with the Spanish club.

Sociedad said Monday that Sadiq has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will need surgery. The club did not say how long he is expected to be sidelined but it’s unlikely Sadiq will be fully recovered by the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Nigerian player got injured in the team’s 2-1 loss at Getafe in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Sadiq was signed from Almería near the end of the transfer window. He scored in his debut when Sociedad drew 1-1 with Atlético Madrid at the beginning of the month.

Sadiq previously played for several clubs in Italy. He helped Nigeria win a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

