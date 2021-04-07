MADRID (AP) — Roberto López scored in the 89th minute to give Real Sociedad a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Wednesday in the second Basque Country derby in four days.

Real Sociedad beat Athletic on Saturday in the postponed final of last year’s Copa del Rey, then equalized in the league match only four minutes after its rival had taken the lead.

Athletic opened the scoring with a header by Asier Villalibre in the 85th, but López equalized for the hosts with a remarkable curling shot from outside the area into the top far corner. It wasn’t clear if López was attempting a cross or a shot.

The result moved Sociedad back into fifth place with 46 points, 12 behind fourth-place Sevilla. Athletic dropped to 10th, further away from the European qualification spots.

Athletic will also play in the final of this year’s Copa final, facing Barcelona on April 17.

Atlético Madrid has a one-point lead over Barcelona in the league and is three ahead of Real Madrid. Barcelona and Madrid play in the last clásico of the season on Saturday in Madrid. Atlético visits Real Betis on Sunday.

