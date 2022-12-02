There wasn’t much time for the Western Washington women’s soccer team to celebrate its victory Thursday night over Columbus State, the highest-scoring team in the country, in a national semifinal.

That’s because Saturday afternoon at 3, another huge challenge awaits the Vikings (18-2-4) in the NCAA Division II tournament title match: undefeated West Chester (23-0-1) of Pennsylvania, the No. 1 seed in the Final Four, at Seattle’s Interbay Soccer Stadium.

“It’s a team that is on a roll, and those are dangerous teams to play against so we will definitely have to be our best,” said Western Washington coach Travis Connell, who led the Vikings to the 2016 national title and to the 2019 national title game.

Western Washington, the No. 3 seed, is also on a roll. The Vikings were certainly impressive against Columbus State, which was averaging 3.87 goals per game.

The Vikings kept Columbus State scoreless until the final five minutes and they dominated the second half, taking 11 second-half shots to just two for the Cougars.

“We ran into a really good side with Western Washington,” Columbus State coach Jay Entlich said after Thursday’s game. “No disrespect to any team we’ve played this season, but their team is probably the best we’ve seen from start to finish.

“… The culture of their program that Travis has built has been amazing. If we are going to lose to anyone, gosh, losing to Travis is nothing to lower your head about. I wish him well and I wish West Chester well. … I think it’s going to be a great final.”

Connell, in his 20th season as the coach of the Western Washington women, has taken the program to five Final Fours. He played collegiately for Seattle Pacific, but said it wasn’t about him when asked what it meant to win a national title on his alma mater’s home field.

“It’s really about the players, but having friends and family here is the best,” Connell said. “Anytime you share a big experience in life, it multiplies in your heart, and that is what we are doing right now. We are living one of these experiences with all of our friends and our family, so it is incredibly special.”

Twenty of the 30 Vikings on the roster are from Washington, with 14 from the greater Seattle area. So it was no wonder the stands Thursday were packed with Western Washington fans. That will undoubtedly be the case Saturday as well.

Sophie Bearden Croft, who scored both of Western Washington’s goals Thursday, said it was like playing at the team’s home field in Bellingham. Senior midfielder Tera Ziemer said the pro-Viking crowd was very helpful.

“When you were tired and I didn’t know how much I could give, just hearing people and knowing our fans were in the crowd, it was like the biggest boost we could have and it made such a difference.”

Several Vikings played in the 2019 title game when Western Washington lost in double overtime to Grand Valley State, but Ziemer said, “this is a new year, and what happened in the past really doesn’t matter.”

“We have a lot to prove and we just have to go out there and play. That’s it.”