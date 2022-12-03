The Western Washington women’s soccer team felt on top of the world, and that’s because they are the top Division II team in the nation.

Despite dominating West Chester on Saturday afternoon in the NCAA DII national title game at Interbay Soccer Stadium, it looked like overtime might be needed.

But true freshman Claire Potter made sure that wasn’t necessary in the 83rd minute, scoring from 12 yards out on what looked like an impossible angle and might have been a pass.

Either way, it went in the net, and Western Washington defeated previously undefeated West Chester 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 1,008 — nearly all rooting for the Vikings.

“It was a shot, but if it missed, somebody else would have been there,” Potter said.

It turned out she didn’t need any help as it curled into the net, starting a celebration.

“That was a very exciting moment for me, personally, and for the rest of the team that has worked so hard all season long,” Potter said,

It was the second national title for Western Washington, having also won in 2016, six years to the day from Saturday’s win.

“We really didn’t just want to win a title, but we wanted to win the next play, the next half and we wanted to win the next game,” said Western Washington coach Travis Connell, in his 20th season coaching the team. “And if we stack all those things on top of each other, we get to win this game.

“… I would say confidently that this team improved more in four months than any team I have ever coached.”

Western Washington (19-2-4) struggled in the first half of its 2-1 semifinal win over Columbus State but was ready from the start against West Chester (23-1-1).

The offensive pressure paid off in the 15th minute on the Vikings’ eighth shot of the match (while West Chester had none at that point). Center back Katie Watt made a long pass into the box that was headed right to Tara Ziemer.

Ziemer, an all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference midfielder, knew what to do with the perfect pass, whipping a shot past Hayley McGee from seven yards out.

West Chester of Pennsylvania didn’t take its first shot of the game until the 25th minute, but unfortunately for Western Washington, it went into the net.

Kiley Kergides played a long free kick into the box, and Alyson Cutter headed it in past Claire Henninger from 12 yards out.

The action slowed the rest of the half, with neither team taking a shot over a span of more than 15 minutes.

Despite Western Washington dominating most of the first-half statistics, including a 10-3 advantage in shots, the teams were tied 1-1 heading to the second half.

Western Washington resumed its domination in the second half, taking 14 shots to none for West Chester.

On the 15th, Potter gave Western Washington the lead, and West Chester was unable to get a shot off in the final 7:22.

“We talked before the game that we didn’t want to give them any good chances and we did everything that we wanted to do,” Henninger said.

The Vikings outshot West Chester 25-3 for the game. And that dominance finally paid off.

That the title came just a couple of hours from Bellingham made it ever more special.

“For me, I think it’s unbelievable,” said Connell, who played college soccer at Seattle Pacific. “The fans were just ridiculously off the hook. They truly buoyed us in the match, they helped us win, and to celebrate with your family and friends is one of the most special things ever.”

BOX SCORE

Note

— Western winger Estera Levinte was named the most outstanding player of the tournament. Center back Watt, Henninger and Ziemer were also on the all-tournament team.

— In the men’s Division II national championship match, held at Interbay before the women’s title match, Franklin Pierce of New Hampshire defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 2-0.

The Ravens finished their season 25-0-1.