What many believed was insurmountable for Cameroon was conquered by the Indomitable Lions as they beat Brazil 1-0 in a FIFA men’s World Cup match Friday.

But in a cruel twist, becoming the first African side to defeat the five-time World Cup champions on soccer’s biggest stage didn’t matter. Cameroon finished third in Group G standings due to Switzerland defeating Serbia 3-2 in the pool’s other match.

Brazil and Switzerland advanced, while Cameroon will have to revel in the memories of a historic win before 85,986 fans at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

Part of the imprint left in the Arabian desert is the performance of Sounders left back Nouhou. He played the full 90 minutes in Cameroon’s three group-stage matches and capped his World Cup debut by locking down Brazilian winger Antony Matheus dos Santos, who in September signed a contract with Manchester United that garnered a $105 million (USD) transfer fee through 2027.

“I’ll have to listen,” Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo, who’s Brazilian, told freelance journalist Gustavo Guimaraes of the ribbing Joao Paulo expects to endure from his club teammate. “There is no way but I’m happy for him. He played really good.”

Nouhou, who was shown a yellow card in the sixth minute of the match, had his biggest moment in the second half. Nouhou stole the ball from Antony, gesturing goodbye as he charged the other direction toward goal in the 71st minute and the Brazilian fell to the ground in the literal dust.

Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar had the game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time and was immediately sent off for “excessive celebration” after stripping his shirt off. The Lions played a man down the remainder of the match and needed another goal to go through to the knockout stage for the first time since 1990.

Instead of advancing, Cameroon’s keepsakes are ending Brazil’s 17-match unbeaten streak in World Cup group-stage competitions; being the first team in Qatar to score against Brazil; and ensuring this is the first World Cup since 1998 where none of the 32 teams won all three of their group-stage matches.

The one caveat for Cameroon is Brazil was without striker Neymar for a second straight match due to an ankle injury. He watched from the stands, the broadcast catching every wince as “samba football” was stymied by Cameroon’s defense.

Lions keeper Devis Epassy earned Man of the Match honors with his seven saves in the shutout. He was thrown in goal Monday after mainstay keeper Andre Onana was dismissed for arguing with coach Rigobert Song at training following a 1-0 loss to Switzerland in the World Cup opener last week.

“We realize now that we could have done better,” Song told reporters in Qatar. “But we’re a young team and today we’ve seen a young team getting stronger and stronger, and they should be congratulated on their performance. … It’s a real shame that we have to go home now, but we are going to keep working and keep improving.”

While Nouhou made a stunning exit, Sounders teammates Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan are part of the U.S. men’s national team that captivated the nation by defeating Iran on Tuesday to remain in the tournament. According to Nielsen Media Research, more than 18 million people watched the second half, which is more than those who watched Game 6 of the World Series last month (12.5 million). The overall 15.4 million viewers for the entire USMNT-Iran match is the most in the U.S. for a men’s soccer match ever, according to Fox.

The Americans will play Netherlands in the round of 16 Saturday at 7 a.m. PT on Fox/Telemundo. The winner will play the winner of Argentina-Australia in the quarterfinals next week.

Roldan hasn’t made a World Cup appearance. Morris subbed on for two minutes and stoppage time in the draw against Wales in the USMNT’s tournament opener. He had a cross in the box that could’ve been the game-winner.

Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga was named to Ecuador’s national team but didn’t make an appearance in Qatar. La Tri defeated host Qatar in their opener but needed to beat Senegal in their final group-stage match and lost 2-1 on Tuesday.

“Sad but at the same time rejoiced by what was this world (cup),” Arreaga wrote, in part, as translated from Spanish, on an Instagram post this week. “Certainly, we longed to go the furthest and put the name of the country at the highest but sometimes God’s plans are very opposite to ours and before his will there is nothing to do. But I take personally the cup that if we win the (trophy emoji) of Christ.”

NOTE: The Sounders are holding a watch party for the USMNT-Netherlands match Saturday at the Seattle Center’s Armory. The free event begins at 6:30 a.m.

Oly Town Artesians, a USL League Two club, are also hosting a USMNT watch party Saturday at Well 80 Brewhouse in Olympia.