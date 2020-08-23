Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were 0-0 at halftime in the Champions League final on Sunday.

Both teams created good scoring opportunities after a slow start at Benfica’s Stadium of Light.

Kylian Mbappé had one of the best chances of the half with a shot from inside the area heading into stoppage time, but his strike was saved by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Robert Lewandowski had hit the post with a right-foot shot in the 22nd minute, just before PSG forward Ángel Di María had his attempt saved by Neuer after a dangerous breakaway by the French club.

Neuer had already stopped a shot from Neymar after the Brazilian made a dangerous run into the area in the 18th. Mbappé earlier had a couple of opportunities from inside the area but his shots were blocked by Bayern defenders.

In the 29th, Ander Herrera’s long-range strike went wide for PSG, and a few minutes later Navas stopped a dangerous close-range header by Lewandowski. Navas, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was back in the lineup after missing the semifinal because of injury.

PSG is trying to win the European title for the first time, while Bayern Munich is seeking its sixth title — and first since 2013.

The Champions League is being played in a mini-tournament in Lisbon without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

