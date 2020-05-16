By
The Associated Press
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Friends, colleagues rally around Seattle broadcasting legend Dave Grosby as he fights Parkinson's disease
- New Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar facing armed-robbery charges in Florida
- Quinton Dunbar's lawyer says he has statements exonerating Seahawks cornerback in armed robbery
- Analysis: Did the Seahawks really try to trade Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns in 2018?
- UW Huskies crack final four for five-star 2021 Steilacoom WR Emeka Egbuka