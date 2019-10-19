SoccerSports Photos: Seattle Sounders defeat FC Dallas 4-3 in MLS Cup playoffs Originally published October 19, 2019 at 12:12 pm Updated October 20, 2019 at 11:04 am Share story By Andy Bao Seattle Times staff photographer Andy Bao View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
