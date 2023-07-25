AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Canada knows it can overcome an opening-game draw at the Women’s World Cup because it won gold at the Tokyo Olympics when it bounced back from a first game draw against Japan.

Now Canada must rebound again following a scoreless draw against Nigeria in its opening World Cup game. The Canadians face Ireland, which is on debut in the tournament, on Wednesday in the Western Australia capital of Perth in an important Group B match.

Canada coach Bev Priestman likened her team’s appearance to the Tokyo team.

“This is tournament football and if I go back to the Olympic games that we won, we started it with a draw, so you’ve got to move on very quickly,” she said.

Captain Christine Sinclair, at 40 among the oldest players at the World Cup, uncharacteristically missed a penalty in the 50th minute against the Nigerians. Sinclair is the top international scorer of all time, men or women, with 190 career goals.

“Of course the team and I are devastated we didn’t get three points. But at the end of the day, we got one (point) and we took two from another team,” Priestman said.

Advertising

The Canadians have seen penalty heartbreak before.

At the 2019 World Cup in France, Janine Beckie’s attempt was stopped by Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl in the round of 16. The Swedes went on to win 1-0.

The game against Ireland is crucial for the Canadians to advance.

Australia, which is playing without injured star Sam Kerr, leads the group after a 1-0 victory over Ireland in Sydney. Steph Cately scored on a penalty in the 52nd minute that secured Australia’s win in front of a record crowd.

With the loss, Ireland tumbled to the bottom of the group. But coach Vera Pauw was encouraged with her team’s play and believes the Irish can hang with anybody.

“The next one is against Canada, the Olympic champion,” Pauw said. “We do not fear anyone and these players adapt so quickly.”

SPAIN-ZAMBIA

Spain continued its recent roll by extending its streak to six consecutive victories with an easy 3-0 win over Costa Rica in its opening Group C match. Now a spot in the knockout rounds is within reach in a Wednesday game against Zambia in Auckland.

Advertising

Spain looked sensational in its opening match by pouncing for three goals in the first 30 minutes, and the Zambia victory could have been more lopsided. La Roja had 46 shots, with 12 attempts on goal.

Now a win over Zambia — and just a draw in Japan’s game against Costa Rica — would put Spain in the round of 16 with a game to spare.

“Our top objective is to win the game, to have six points, which would almost guarantee our progression to the next round,” coach Jorge Vilda said. “Whether we score one, two or three goals, it is more important that we score more goals than the opponents to win the game. And if we can have that advantage before playing our final group match, that would be great.”

Spain has not conceded a goal in its last five matches.

Zambia needs to step up its defensive play to avoid early elimination. The Copper Queens have given up at least three goals in each of its last four international matches, and a loss to Spain would seal their fate with a game to go in group play.

Adding to Zambia’s issues: the team is down to its third goaltender through one game of the tournament.

Advertising

JAPAN-COSTA RICA

Japan can potentially advance to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup with a game to spare in its Wednesday match against Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand.

A 5-0 win over Zambia in its opening match has put Japan in control of its own fate. The Nadeshiko have advanced to the knockout round the last three World Cups — and won the tournament in 2011 — and a victory over Costa Rica coupled with anything but a Spain loss to Zambia in the other Group C game would make it four straight.

Spain already rolled to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in the first set of group games, but Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda has cautioned his squad against underestimating their next opponent.

“We’re getting used to the World Cup. I think we can bring out more, but we don’t want to be too complacent where (Costa Rica) can hit us where we’re not looking,” Ikeda said. “I think they are a very good defensive team. They have the power to do a lot of plays, so we need to pay attention to various things when we’re planning our side of things.”

Japan has won four of its last five matches, beating both Australia and Canada along the way, and Costa Rica has won only won one of its past 12 matches. Japan is feeling a lot more confident headed into its second game than it was in the opener — despite the ease in which the Nadeshiko got past Zambia.

“The first match was tough. We did it as a team. It was wonderful,” forward Minami Tanaka said. “Compared to the first match, we’re less nervous. I think we can play better, that’s what I believe. And personally, I’m happy we got the points, but I want to be more relaxed.”

Sponsored

Costa Rica, playing in its second Women’s World Cup, understands it can be eliminated by Japan. Las Ticas has never won a game on this stage, and the loss to Spain could have been even worse if not for 10 saves from goalkeeper Daniela Solera against Spain.

Costa Rica has nine losses, two draws and one win in its last 12 matches.

“I believe the team is filled with lots of hope, despite not having won the first match. We know we have possibilities to make it to the second round, so this had been the main goal. And personally, I feel good,” midfielder Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez said. “The Japanese team, their quality speaks (for) itself. It is not an easy team. We know their players are very smart, very technical, very precise, very faithful to the style of (play) they present.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports