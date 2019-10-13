NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Russia routed Cyprus 5-0 on Sunday to join group winner Belgium in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.

Valencia forward Denis Cheryshev scored twice and set up two more for the Russians – who only needed a draw to be sure of qualification – to take their tally to 21 points after seven wins from eight games in Group I.

With two games remaining, Russia has 11 points more than third-place Cyprus and 12 more than fourth-place Scotland, which thrashed San Marino 6-0 at a poorly attended Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Belgium already had its place at the finals secure, but Roberto Martínez’s team stayed perfect in qualifying with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in Astana.

Michy Batshuayi scored in the first half and Thomas Meunier wrapped up the win in the second, giving Belgium its eighth win from eight games.

The Belgians have scored 30 goals and conceded just one.

The Netherlands moved top of Group C with a 2-1 win over Belarus in Minsk, thanks to first-half goals from Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch moved three points clear of Germany and Northern Ireland, though the Germans play Estonia in Tallinn later Sunday and can reclaim the lead.

Mihály Korhut’s early strike was enough for Hungary to move second in Group E with a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan in Budapest.

Group E leader Croatia has the chance to confirm its place in the finals later with a win in Wales, and Poland can qualify with a win over North Macedonia.

The top two teams of each group advance. The other four qualifiers will come through four tiers of playoffs in March.

