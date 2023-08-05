TUKWILA — One play can make a difference in a championship match. For Ballard FC, it was a free kick in the final seconds of second-half stoppage time of the USL League Two final at Starfire Stadium.

Peter Kingston blasted into the history books with a shot off a set piece near the touchline to give Ballard a 2-1 victory against Virginia’s Lionsbridge FC on a rainy Saturday night. Ballard, which is in its second season, topped a fourth-division men’s league that has 122 teams for its first championship.

“This is the coolest game I’ve ever played in,” said Ballard striker Stas Korzeniowski as a majority of the 3,416 in attendance celebrated around him. “This is something that you dream of and it was phenomenal. To hear the roar of the crowd, it’s bigger than us, it’s bigger than the team. It’s for everyone who showed up and represented this side of the country.”

Korzeniowski beamed the opening goal in the upper right corner in the 24th minute. The Penn University junior timed his run to receive a lob pass from teammate Lesia Thetsane and curled around Lionsbridge defender Josh Baker for the shot inside the box.

Baker got his revenge in the 80th minute when he netted an equalizer on a volley.

The goal was with Lionsbridge playing a man down. The team started toppling in the 27th minute when defender Adam Kirkwood was shown a yellow for conduct toward referee Christian Clerc. Ten minutes later, Clerc sent Kirkwood off with a second yellow card, leaving Lionsbridge to play 10 players for the remainder of the match.

Many thought Korzeniowski, who has scored 19 goals this season, might be tamed after being shown a yellow card in the 19th minute for a bad foul. But he continued to press and wasn’t even slowed after suffering a head injury, needing a new jersey due to blood dripping on his.

He was sent off in the 84th minute, however, with his second yellow. Both teams played with 10 men to close out the match.

LFC coach Chris Whalley was also shown a yellow for dissent in the 37th minute. And in first-half stoppage time, two more Lionsbridge players were shown yellows. Assistant coach Joshua Spencer remained on the field after the whistle for halftime to further argue with the referee crew.

“Everybody was going really hard,” Thetsane said. “Sometimes we forget that it’s still a game and we just end up going reckless. Emotions were high. Everything was just high.

“This feels really good. As soon as they scored the goal, we didn’t go down. We kept our composure and we knew it was coming. We knew we were the better team. We knew we deserved it, so we just stayed together as a team.”

Lionsbridge (13-3-1) and its approximately 60 supporters clothed in blue seemed to be the only frustrated people at Starfire Sports.

As the higher seed, Ballard was able to host and sold 2,500 tickets to the match by Friday morning. The amount is double the capacity of the team’s home field, Interbay Stadium, located 18-miles north of Tukwila. The latter wasn’t available for use Saturday.

The excitement spread to the Storm, OL Reign, and Sounders wishing Ballard good luck via social media. DubSea Fish Sticks, a college baseball team based in White Center, brought its iconic boat (a modified golf cart) and moored it on a grassy knoll by Ballard’s team bench with the team’s flag on the mast.

The match was accented by red flares and rally chants to “Up the Bridges.”

“This is something special,” said Joel Nash, who’s in his eighth season as senior vice president of the USL, overseer of USL2. “We quickly realized there’s something that now all of Seattle wants and is enjoying but came out of a hyperlocal community…The beauty is we haven’t seen somebody in a major city like Seattle but in its own pocket, do what Ballard has been able to do. They really are one of one in our league.”

Ballard’s quick success likely shouldn’t be a surprise. Within Seattle’s soccer landscape, the Sounders and Reign played for titles in their opening seasons, albeit the MLS version of the Sounders doing so in the U.S. Open Cup, winning four.

In addition to bringing the USL2 trophy back to the Pacific Northwest — Portland U23s (2010) and Kitsap Pumas (2011) won the USL Premier Development League championship, the predecessor to USL2 — Ballard (15-1-1) qualifies for the 2024 U.S. Open Cup.

But part of the novelty with USL2 teams is they rarely keep the same roster. It’s a path to the pros and for student-athletes like Korzeniowski to hone their skills with a summer league.

Korzeniowski’s flight to his parents’ home in New Jersey is Sunday morning.

“This has been a remarkable summer,” he said. “Seasons like this are once in a lifetime. To come back and play for this community, I would try to do I everything can.”