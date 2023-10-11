Ballard FC is moving its matches to Memorial Stadium for the 2024 season. The home field change is due to Interbay Stadium undergoing refitting to be ADA compliant.

In their second year of existence, the Bridges won their first USL League Two championship in August. They’ll add another notch of history by becoming the last soccer team to play at Memorial Stadium under the current design at Seattle Center before it undergoes reconstruction after Ballard’s 2024 season.

The Sounders FC and OL Reign played matches at the facility in addition to a host of Seattle’s high-school soccer teams.

“We see Interbay Stadium as our long-term home, but during this important ADA construction, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to play at the historic Memorial Stadium,” said BFC co-founder and general manager Sam Zisette. “Our home games have sold out for the past two seasons; we look forward to welcoming more and new fans next summer.”

Ballard drew 3,416 fans for the title match at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. The regular season matches at Interbay stuffed approximately 1,200 into the stands and beer garden areas. Memorial Stadium can hold 12,000 people.

Season-tickets for 2024 remain $99 despite the move and are currently on sale. The package includes six regular season home matches and two friendlies. The 2024 USL2 season kicks off in May.