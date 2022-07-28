If Ballard FC continues its current trajectory, coach Jason Farrell will run out of superlatives to describe his emotions.

After a “magical” USL League 2 debut before a sold-out Interbay Stadium crowd in May, the fourth-division soccer team had an impressive season run that’s landed them in the league’s Western Conference finals. Ballard will play the Ventura County Fusion on Friday at Valley Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. The winner will play either the Des Moines Menace or Flint City Bucks on Sunday in the USL2 National Semifinals at the same facility.

Ballard advanced with a 3-2 overtime win against the San Francisco Glens SC. BFC forward Alex Mejia finessed a goal off a scissor kick in the 109th minute for the game-winner before more than 1,100 fans at Interbay.

“It’s just been so amazing,” Farrell said. “The last weekend, the two playoff games were just surreal. In terms of how the actual game went was an awesome display of what lower-level soccer can be. There’s probably a lot of higher-level teams that all of the teams that were involved last weekend could compete with, so it was a bit surreal on the field. But the atmosphere was one of the most memorable soccer moments of my life, but probably just one of the most memorable moments of my life period. It was just incredible.”

Because the USL2 is comprised of college players who use the summer league to retain fitness and sharpen technique, Ballard lost some players who were recalled by their schools. Center midfielder Cameron Martin returned to University of Michigan while Ballard team captain Angelo Calfo rejoined Gonzaga.

Ballard center midfielder Bailey Letherman was sent off against the Glens and will serve a one-match suspension. Teammate Charlie Gaffney, a left winger, is out because of a hamstring injury.

Advertising

The gaps in the starting rotation mean forward Tyler Bjork, the oldest player on the roster at 31; winger Cale Spence, who graduated from Ballard High, and future University of Washington midfielder Joe Dale will have bigger roles.

“I’m confident that we’ve got the depth to overcome that; it’s one of the reasons why we kept a big roster from the beginning,” Farrell said. “I’ve been more than impressed with pretty much everything that these guys have done. They’ve been outstanding from Day 1.”

Friday’s kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the match can be viewed on Central Iowa Sports Network’s (CISN) channel on YouTube. BFC is also hosting a viewing party at Reuben’s Brews.