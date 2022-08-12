BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cars owned by players from the Argentina first division soccer team Aldosivi were set on fire after a 2-0 defeat against rival Godoy Cruz.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of Mar del Plata, 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of Buenos Aires. The cars were in the club’s training ground parking lot.

Aldosivi players, who face growing risk of relegation in Argentine’s top-flight division, had left their cars at the parking lot before they traveled to regional Mendoza for the match.

Aldosivi is in the 27th and second-last place in the Argentinian championship with eight points after 13 rounds.

“I never experienced anything like this,” Uruguayan striker Santiago Silva said at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, where players landed before taking their bus to Mar del Plata. “We can’t get used to things like this.”

Five cars that belonged to players and coaching staffer Leandro Somoza were set ablaze, the city’s fire department said.

___

