ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s return to the World Cup slopes has been delayed by a day after organizers called off Thursday’s first downhill training because of weather conditions.
The international ski federation says it canceled the session “due to heavy snowfall.”
Another downhill training on the 2.1-kilometer Karl Schranz course is scheduled for Friday, followed by the race on Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.
Vonn is planning to make her return from a knee injury, resuming her quest for the all-time record for World Cup wins. It will be her first races of the season after sitting out six speed events.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies searching for yet another new wide receivers coach following Matt Lubick's departure
- Analysis: Which Seahawks free agents might stay and which might go as Seattle enters the offseason?
- Here's what Pete Carroll had to say Monday about Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor WATCH
- As Seahawks head into offseason, futures of Frank Clark, Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner take center stage WATCH
- After a statistically empty rookie season, what's next for Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin?
The women’s World Cup record holder needs five more victories to break the overall record of 86 wins, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports