MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Tre’Shon Smoots came off the bench to score 16 points and assisted on a basket by Bodie Hume with 1.0 seconds left to lift Northern Colorado to a 64-62 win over Montana on Saturday.

Hume had 14 points for Northern Colorado (5-3, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Daylen Kountz added 14 points.

Robby Beasley III had 12 points for the Grizzlies (3-6, 0-3). Brandon Whitney added 10 points. Kyle Owens had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com