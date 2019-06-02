LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Luke Smith allowed three hits in 8 1/3 innings and Jake Snider had three RBI with a homer as top-seeded Louisville routed Illinois State 11-2 on Sunday night in an elimination game of the NCAA tournament.

Hours after knocking out second-seeded rival Indiana 9-7 to stay alive, the Cardinals extended the Louisville regional final to Monday behind Smith (6-0). The junior right-hander struck out seven Redbirds and walked three in his longest outing this season.

Louisville (46-16) also collected 14 hits for its second consecutive game in double digits. Snider went 3 for 4 with a solo homer that began a three-run fourth to put the Cardinals up 5-1. Snider singled in two more in a six-run eighth that turned the game into a blowout.

Lucas Dunn and Drew Campbell each drove in two runs for Louisville, the nation’s No. 7 overall seed.

Third-seeded Illinois State (36-25), which rode big offense to two tournament wins, only managed singles by John Rave and Joe Butler before Joe Aeilts tripled in the ninth and scored when Smith balked.