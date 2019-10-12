CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jake Smith threw for three touchdowns and Harvard beat Cornell 35-22 on Saturday.

Smith was 18 of 28 for 217 yards for the Crimson (3-1, 2-0 Ivy League) and was intercepted once. Devin Darrington ran for 94 yards and a score on 21 carries.

Harvard trailed 7-0 late in the first quarter when Smith connected with Jack Cook for a 16-yard touchdown. Cornell’s Nickolas Null booted a 49-yard field goal early in the second quarter but Darrington answered for the Crimson with a 22-yard touchdown run to make it 14-10 with 10:15 left in the first half.

A Cornell interception by Jack McGowan led to Smith’s 32-yard TD pass to Cody Crest and B.J. Watson powered in from the 3 for another Harvard score just before halftime and the Crimson had a 28-10 advantage.

Cornell closed it to 28-16 early in the fourth but Smith’s touchdown throw to Ryan Reagan with 5:24 to go helped seal the Harvard win.

Richie Kenney threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Big Red (1-3, 0-2).