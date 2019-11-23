ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Collin Smith had a career-high 23 points, including two free throws with 22 seconds left, as Central Florida narrowly defeated Charleston 72-71 on Saturday.

Smith hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

It was tied at 68-all until Brevin Galloway made a 3-pointer to push Charleston ahead with 2:44 remaining. Darin Green Jr. made two free throws at the other end and neither team scored for the next two minutes.

Dre Fuller Jr. and Dazon Ingram each had 11 points for Central Florida (3-1).

Grant Riller had 20 points and seven assists for the Cougars (3-2). He moved into fourth place on the career scoring list. Brevin Galloway added 14 points.

