WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jake Smith passed for three touchdowns, Khalid Thomas made two interceptions and Harvard beat Holy Cross 38-13 on Saturday.

Kym Wimberly opened the scoring by catching a Smith pass behind the line of scrimmage and racing 41 yards. Kaedyn Odermann added a 17-yard scoring grab, and Harvard scored 24 unanswered points in the first half. Adam Shepherd scored on a 29-yard grab to make it 31-13.

The Harvard defense intercepted three passes, including Khalil Dawsey’s 55-yard pick-six for a 21-0 lead.

Aaron Shampklin rushed for 72 yards and Aidan Borguet added 59 yards and a score for Harvard (3-0), which entered second among all FCS teams in rushing offense at 289 yards.

Matthew Sluka was intercepted twice for Holy Cross (3-2) and Marco Siderman once. The two combined to go 13 of 39 for 125 yards with no touchdowns. Ayir Asante rushed for a 59-yard score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25