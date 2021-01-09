LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Alex Smith is not in uniform for Washington’s wild-card game against Tampa Bay, with Taylor Heinicke starting at quarterback on Saturday night against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Smith was listed as questionable, and his strained right calf didn’t respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating. The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.

Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.

Undrafted rookie Steven Montez is Washington’s backup. He has never taken an NFL snap.

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is active despite a knee injury suffered last weekend. Evans was a limited participant in Tampa Bay’s most recent practice Thursday.

Running back LeSean McCoy is out with an illness, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter is inactive with a calf injury.

Washington doesn’t have any of the three quarterbacks it started the season with: Smith is inactive, Kyle Allen was placed on injured reserve after underdoing ankle surgery, and 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins was released after a loss to Carolina in Week 16.

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson and second-year receiver Terry McLaurin are active for Washington after being considered questionable. Linebacker Thomas Davis is out for a second consecutive week.

INACTIVES

Tampa Bay: QB Ryan Griffin, RB LeSean McCoy, WR Justin Watson, TE Antony Auclair, G Aaron Stinnie, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, CB Herb Miller

Washington: QB Alex Smith, RB Lamar Miller, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, OT David Steinmetz, LB Thomas Davis, LB Jordan Kunaszyk

