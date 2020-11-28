WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Smith posted 18 points as Belmont defeated Queens University 73-61 on Saturday.

JaCobi Wood had 15 points for Belmont (3-0). Nick Muszynski added 12 points and three blocks. Caleb Hollander had nine points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Grayson Murphy had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Malcolm Stevenson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Royals, the 10th-ranked Division II team. Kenny Dye added 13 points. Kelyn Pennie had 12 points.

