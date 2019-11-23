PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daniel Smith threw four of his five touchdown passes to Changa Hodge and ran for a sixth score as Villanova crushed Delaware 55-33 in the annual rivalry game Saturday afternoon.

Smith completed 17 of 24 passes for 378 yards. Hodge had eight catches for 236 yards to become the first Villanova player with more than 200 receiving yards since Brian Finneran in 1996 against Rhode Island.

Smith guided a seven-play, 67-yard opening drive that he capped with a 3-yard run and followed it up by hitting Zac Kerxton from 33-yards out. Will Knight ran 68 yards for a touchdown to get the Blue Hens on the board, but Smith came right back, hitting Hodge from 16-yards out to make it 20-7 after one.

Smith found Hodge with an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added touchdowns of 43 and 37 yards in the third.

Pat Kehoe was 29 of 49 for 336 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware.

Delaware coach Danny Rocco now is 0-3 against Villanova.