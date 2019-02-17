LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alanna Smith hit a layup with three seconds left to lift No. 10 Stanford over USC 69-67 on Sunday.

Despite losing a fingernail in the first quarter, Smith had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Cardinal (21-4, 11-3 Pac-12) rally after trailing for most of the game. DiJonai Carrington added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Kiana Williams played all 40 minutes and had 16 points and four assists.

The Trojans (15-10, 5-9) were led by the Moore sisters. Minyon Moore had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Mariya Moore added 14 points.

Stanford shot 37.1 percent but out-rebounded USC 45-33 with 17 offensive rebounds.

Freshman Lexie Hull had seven rebounds and six points off the bench for Stanford but fouled out with 6:16 to play.

USC jumped ahead 8-2 and pushed its advantage to 15 in the second quarter before taking a 36-26 lead at the half.

USC received a scare when Minyon Moore went down hard after fast-break layup with 5:28 left in the second period. She remained on the floor for several minutes before heading to the trainer’s room but returned to play at the 3:43 mark.

Stanford was just 2 of 14 from the 3-point line in the first half, shooting 32.3 percent overall.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: After winning eight consecutive games, the Cardinal had gone 3-3 in their last six while struggling from the 3-point line. They were good on 7of 25 3-point attempts Sunday but hit three consecutive to regain the lead in the final period.

USC: The Trojans are 1-7 against teams they played while ranked in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Returns home to play Arizona on Friday.

USC: Hits the road on Friday to play No. 9 Oregon State.

