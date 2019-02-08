MONROE, La. (AP) — Daishon Smith had 38 points as Louisiana-Monroe beat Georgia Southern 88-79 on Friday night.
Smith hit 13 of 15 foul shots.
Travis Munnings had 17 points for Louisiana-Monroe (13-10, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Ertel added 15 points. JD Williams had 10 points for the home team.
Tookie Brown had 28 points for the Eagles (14-10, 6-5). Quan Jackson added 20 points. Simeon Carter had 10 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will Seahawks make a move with Kam Chancellor? And what might happen with Frank Clark and Russell Wilson?
- It's in the numbers: Washington's Chris Petersen develops lower-star recruits into first- and second-round NFL draft picks | Matt Calkins
- Washington continues to hum along, snaps losing streak at Arizona
- Will Washington's pursuit of four-star wideout Puka Nacua continue? 'It's always recruiting season.'
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
The Warhawks evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Georgia Southern defeated Louisiana-Monroe 79-78 on Jan. 10. Louisiana-Monroe matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette on the road next Saturday. Georgia Southern faces South Alabama at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com