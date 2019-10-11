ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kirby Smart remembers a time he didn’t feel like he could call Georgia teammate Will Muschamp a good friend.

After all, Smart was just starting his playing career in 1994 and Muschamp was a senior and team captain.

“It was not like a close relationship when we were here because he was a fifth-year senior captain and I was a redshirt freshman,” Smart said, adding that separation in classes meant “we were really in two different places” even while playing on the same defense.

That changed when the two coached together on the defensive staffs at Valdosta State and Louisiana State. Smart remains grateful to Muschamp for hiring him at Valdosta State.

Now Smart is in his fourth season as Georgia’s coach and chasing his third straight trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game. Muschamp, in his fourth season at South Carolina, is looking for a signature win to prove his program can compete with the league’s top teams.

Smart will look to improve to 4-0 in the matchup of former teammates when No. 3 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) plays South Carolina (2-3, 1-2) on Saturday.

“He has been a good friend,” Smart said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Muschamp says his time at Georgia made him want to be a coach. “I still get texts from coach (Ray) Goff all the time,” he said with a smile.

Smart said he and Muschamp share information “when it’s not about scheme and it’s more about philosophy.” For this week, however, Smart is just trying to protect Georgia’s control of the SEC East against what he says is an improving Gamecocks program.

Georgia beat the Gamecocks 41-17 last season. The Bulldogs set a high mark for points scored in the series.

Here are some other things to know about the South Carolina-Georgia game:

HILINSKI’S ARM

Smart needs no introduction to Gamecocks freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who is 2-2 as a starter.

“Hilinski is a very talented quarterback,” Smart said. “We recruited him hard here. He’s got extreme arm talent. He can make all the throws.”

Hilinski, from Orange, California, passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-23 loss to No. 2 Alabama and was named SEC freshman of the week.

RUN-FIRST MATCHUP

Despite Hilinski’s arm strength, both teams are expected to feature their running games. Georgia leads the SEC in rushing.

South Carolina is fifth in rushing after having two backs — Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster — run for more than 100 yards in a 24-7 win over Kentucky on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in rushing defense and have not allowed a rushing touchdown.

MUSCHAMP’S GLASSES

Muschamp, 47, says he can’t see things as clearly as when he was younger. That means wearing glasses at games. Maybe it’s not so bad. After all, Muschamp called a 24-7 win over Kentucky two weeks ago with his glasses on. He plans on wearing them once more at Georgia on Saturday and says his wife, Carol, is looking for a new pair for him.

What about wearing the thick, black-rimmed glasses like Bulldogs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship? No way. “I’m not going that far,” Muschamp said.

MORE ON RODRIGO

Blankenship has been perfect through five games. He has made each of his 11 field-goal attempts and is 25 for 25 on extra points. That has extended his school record to 179 consecutive extra points.

Would Smart endorse a Heisman campaign for the kicker still best known for his unique glasses? The coach had a quick and enthusiastic response.

“I’m ready to start now,” Smart said. “I mean, Hot Rod does a great job. He does everything he’s asked.”

FINISHING STRONG

A strong running game — bolstered by a veteran offensive line — has helped the Bulldogs outscore opponents 84-17 in the second half. Senior safety J.R. Reed says the second-half success is built on “just making adjustments and staying calm.”

