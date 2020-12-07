DALLAS (3-8) at BALTIMORE (6-5)

Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cowboys 2-9; Ravens 5-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 4-1

LAST MEETING – Cowboys beat Ravens 27-17 on Nov. 20, 2016 at Dallas

LAST WEEK – Cowboys lost to Washington 41-16; Ravens lost to Steelers 19-14

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cowboys No. 29, Ravens No. 13

COWBOYS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (17), PASS (8).

COWBOYS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23T), RUSH (32), PASS (12).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (3), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This game originally scheduled for Dec. 3 was moved back after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Ravens to delay their game against the Steelers to last Wednesday. … The Cowboys lost the first four games of the series before beating the Ravens at home four years ago. … This is the fourth game in NFL history on a Tuesday, and the second of this coronavirus-altered season. … Ravens WR Dez Bryant is a 2010r first-round pick of the Cowboys and played eight seasons in Dallas. Bryant has four catches for 28 yards in three games with Baltimore. … Dallas QB Andy Dalton was 8-8 against Baltimore in nine years as the starter in Cincinnati. He signed a one-year deal in the offseason to be Dak Prescott’s backup and took over after Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. Dalton missed his chance to face another familiar AFC North opponent when he was out against Pittsburgh because of a positive COVID-19 test. … Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott can’t get any momentum going in his worst season statistically. He finally had his first 100-yard performance in the 10th game against Minnesota before having his fourth with fewer than 50 yards (32) in the loss to Washington. … Dallas WR Amari Cooper is eighth in the NFL with 71 catches and 13th with 848 yards. The 71 catches are third most through 11 games in franchise history, trailing Jason Witten (82) and Michael Irvin (77). … DE DeMarcus Lawrence leads Dallas with 24 QB pressures and is second with 4½ sacks. … Donovan Wilson’s emergence as a solid option at safety for Dallas is in jeopardy because of a groin injury sustained against Washington. The second-year player didn’t practice all week and is listed as questionable. … Baltimore seeks to snap its first three-game skid since 2018. … The Ravens expect to have QB Lamar Jackson back after he missed last week’s game due to a positive test for COVID-19. … The Ravens are 14-2 in prime-time games at home under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Baltimore ranks third in the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (19.5) and leads the league in forced fumbles (21). … The Ravens are 2-0 against NFC East this season, defeating Washington and Philadelphia. … Baltimore is 74-27 at home under Harbaugh. … The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 34 straight games, the third-longest streak in NFL history. … Harbaugh’s .609 win percentage is fifth best among active coaches. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has a career 91% success rate on FGs, the best mark in NFL history. He’s 19 for 20 this year, the lone miss from 61 yards. … P Sam Koch has played in a franchise-record 235 games with the Ravens. He’s never missed a game since being drafted in 2006. … The Ravens are 21-8 at home in December under Harbaugh and 19-5 overall at home against the NFC. … Rookie LB Patrick Queen leads the Ravens with 78 tackles. … Fantasy tip: Jackson should be fresh and eager to have a field day against the NFL’s worst rush defense.

