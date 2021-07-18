By
The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Slovenian Tadej Pogacar wins his second straight Tour de France.
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Richard Sherman's arrest the latest sad chapter in the Legion of Boom's once-uplifting story
- Canadiens goalie Carey Price among surprise players available to Kraken in NHL expansion draft
- 2021 mock NHL expansion draft: Geoff Baker predicts how the Kraken's picks could play out
- Mariners' Jarred Kelenic snaps 0-for-42 streak in first game back in the big leagues
- Chris Flexen shines, gets support from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager, and Mariners hang on to beat Angels