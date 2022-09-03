COLUMBUS (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made a career-high nine saves for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

It was Slonina’s 12th shutout, third-most in Major League Soccer this season. The 18-year-old signed with Chelsea in August, but is remaining with the Fire for the rest of the season on loan.

Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room made one save for his 10th shutout.

The Crew (9-6-13) play on the road on Friday against CF Montreal, while the Fire (8-13-8) will host Inter Miami next Saturday.