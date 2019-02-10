BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 26 points and No. 7 Oregon State overcame an 11-point deficit to beat California 82-74 on Sunday.

Aleah Goodman added 15 points, and Mikayla Pivec had 14 to help Oregon State (20-4, 10-2 Pac-12) win for the 12th time in 14 games.

Kristine Anigwe led the Golden Bears (14-9, 5-7) with 31 points and 18 rebounds. She became the program’s career leading rebounder, passing Gennifer Brandon. Asha Thomas added 15 points, and Jaelyn Brown had 11.

Oregon State trailed 35-24 midway through the second quarter. Goodman scored five points during a 7-0 run, helping send the Beavers into halftime trailing 37-35. Goodman completed a three-point play that capped a 10-run late in the third quarter that gave the Beavers a 56-48 lead.

Anigwe scored on a layup with just under two minutes left pull California to 76-74, but Joanna Grymek scored on Oregon State’s next possession, starting a 6-0 run to close out the game.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers escaped their two-game Bay Area swing with a victory despite another lackluster perimeter shooting performance. OSU led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage going into Friday’s 61-44 loss to Stanford, in which the Beavers were 4 for 21 from beyond the arc. They connected on five 3-pointers on 17 attempts (29.4 percent) on Sunday. .. Won their eighth straight game against California going back to 2014. The Golden Bears won the previous 15 meetings.

California: The Golden Bears lost for the fourth time in six games, They were facing their fourth straight Top 10 opponent. They went 1-3 over that stretch, with an 81-80 victory over Stanford on Jan. 31.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: At No. 3 Oregon on Friday night.

California: At Southern California on Friday night.

___

