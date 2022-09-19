Longacres Mile champion Slew’s Tiz Whiz was voted Emerald Downs Horse of the Meeting for the 52-day season that concluded Sunday.
A 4-year-old Washington-bred gelding by Slew’s Tiznow, Slew’s Tiz Whiz went 3-1-1 in seven starts and earned a meet-leading $142,112 for owner/breeder K D Thoroughbreds of Oak Harbor.
golf
• Washington is second (even-par 576) and WSU is third (+7, 583) after two rounds of the men’s Husky Invitational at Gold Mountain in Bremerton.
UW’s Taehoon Song and WSU’s Pono Yanagi are tied for fifth at 1-under 143.
Seattle U is 10th.
• The Washington State women are tied for fourth (+7, 583) and Jinyu Wu is tied for eighth (1-under, 143) after two rounds of the Badger Invitational in Verona, Wisconsin.
• Seattle U is seventh at 14-over 582 after two rounds of the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate.
Honors
• For the second time this season, UW’s Ilijah Paul has been named Pac-12 men’s soccer player of the week.
• WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.