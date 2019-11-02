BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ladarius Skelton accounted for four touchdowns, including a 2-yard pass to Hunter Register with 28 seconds to play, and Southern beat Alabama A&M 35-31 on Saturday night.

Skelton was 16-of-25 passing for a season-best 198 yards and two touchdowns and added 34 carries for 238 yards — both career highs — and two more scores. Register finished with seven receptions for 95 yards and two TDs for Southern (5-4, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which has won four of its last five games.

Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass hit Zabrian Moore for a 28-yard touchdown that capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive and, after the Jaguars went three-and-out, Corey Spencer made a 44-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2) their first lead of the game at 31-28 with 4:20 to play. Kendric Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 38 yards to near midfield before Skelton took the reins, leading Southern on an 11-play, 55-yard drive. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior ran for 30 yards — including a 12-yard scamper on a fourth-and-2 — and hit Register for a 20-yard gain on third-and-11 before connecting again with Register for the winner.

Glass went 29 of 37 for 356 yards and four touchdowns — two apiece to Moore and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim — with no interceptions for Alabama A&M (5-4, 2-2). Ibrahim finished with seven receptions for 128 yards.