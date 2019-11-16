JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ladarius Skelton ran for three touchdowns and threw for another score, and Southern held off Jackson State for a 40-34 victory on Saturday.

Southern (7-4, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won six of its last seven games while Jackson State (4-7, 3-3) has lost its last two games following a three-game win streak.

Skelton completed 12 of 23 passes for 133 yards that included a 6-yard TD pass to Hunter Register. Skelton added 182 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Jalon Jones threw for 224 yards and four touchdown passes and had 131 yards rushing to lead Jackson State. Keshawn Harper ran for 214 yards on 22 carries.

Jackson State led 24-17 at halftime, but a safety and Skelton’s 22-yard scoring run gave Southern a 26-24 lead. Zach Gleaton kicked a 25-yard field goal for Jackson State, but Southern returned the ensuing kickoff into the endzone for a 33-27 lead.

Skelton’s 7-yard touchdown run with 6:24 remaining stretched Southern’s lead to 40-27.