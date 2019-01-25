SYDNEY (AP) — Football Federation Australia said Saturday that the sister of Socceroos forward Awer Mabil had died in a car accident in Adelaide, South Australia.
Local media said 19-year-old Bor Mabil was killed when the car she was travelling in hit a fence. The driver of the vehicle has been charged by police with dangerous driving.
The 23-year-old Awer Mabil did not play in Australia’s 1-0 loss Friday night to the United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup which eliminated the defending champions from the tournament. Mabil was not aware of his sister’s death during the match.
Awer Mabil was born in a refugee camp in Kenya but has South Sudanese and Australian citizenship.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: Free agent rumors and rumblings -- Could a few former Seahawks find their way back?
- Five players the Seahawks may be keeping an eye on at the Senior Bowl
- Could a bond with UW signee Noa Ngalu help lure prized linebacker prospect Daniel Heimuli to Washington?
- Washington stays unbeaten in Pac-12 on late free throws at Oregon WATCH
- Baseball Hall of Fame event turns into Edgar Martinez Appreciation Show | Larry Stone
FFA said it is “providing support to Awer, his teammates, and Socceroos staff in the United Arab Emirates.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports