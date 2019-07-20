LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic on Saturday night to maintain her six-year winning streak.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion had an all-around score of 60.000, 2.100 points ahead of runner-up Riley McCusker. Grace McCallum was third at 57.700.

Biles, who has not lost since the 2013 U.S. Championships, surged from fifth following the first rotation on the uneven bars into first on the next. She posted the top scores in the vault and floor exercise, which generated the most curiosity for what she would add to her top-flight exercise routine.

Biles didn’t disappoint, unleashing a high-speed punch layout front onto her second flip. Momentum from the high-energy move sent her out of bounds, though it didn’t hurt her score in that segment or overall. She also was third on the balance beam in the first of just two U.S. appearances this year; the second is next month at the U.S. Nationals in Kansas City, Missouri.

